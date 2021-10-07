 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $179,999

4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $179,999

Welcome Home! This home in the heart of La Crosse is perfect for you! A 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with updated bathrooms, kitchen and much more, leaves little for you to do. Walkable distance from the hospitals, schools, shopping and restaurants, this truly is a great home in a good part of town! It can be a great investment property as well!Make sure you see this home before its gone!

