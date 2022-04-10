Older two story which needs work. Bedroom on main floor with full bath plus range & refrigerator. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms plus a full bath plus a range & refrigerator. Full basement and attic. There is a work order from City of La Crosse attached to condition report that the Seller want Buyer to do the work. The city will work with new buyers on the list. This is a prime location and priced to sell! The city is classifying this property as single family not a duplex. Seller is receiving $700 for main floor and $500 for upper.
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $185,000
