 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $189,900

4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $189,900

Very cute northside home with many updates through out. Close to schools, restaurants, and parks! Large kitchen and living room along with an updated bath with in-floor heat. Great fenced in backyard for entertaining, with a deck and garden, access to the 2.5 car garage and shed. You don't want to miss out on this opportunity.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News