4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $199,900

Charming ranch home located adjacent to Sherwood Park on the end of a cul-de-sac. This home features 4 bedrooms on the main floor. Large kitchen with open concept living. Outdoors offers a large .39 acre lot, a deck on the south side and a patio on the north side of the house allowing for a choice of sun or shade. Full basement is unfinished with a half bath and drain for a shower. Property is on the bike trail as well.