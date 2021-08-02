4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $199,900

Located in an established Southside neighborhood, this home has many possibilities. WIthin the last 10 years, many major updates were made, including the roof, LP siding, windows & gutters. Some adjustments were made to make it handicap accessible, including 3 ramps and 2 main level baths converted to 1 w/dual entry. As you walk in through the garage you enter into a transitional space that makes a great office space w/a 1/2 bath conveniently located & leads you to a screen porch converted into another private room that takes you to the partially fenced back yard. A ramped entry to the main living space of the home includes all solid surface flooring throughout the kitchen, dining space, living rm & all 3 Brs. The LL is finished with a family rm, 4th BR & storage & laundry.