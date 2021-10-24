 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $200,000

This charming brick 2 story is just waiting for you to call her home. Enter through a cozy 3 season sun room that overlooks a fenced in yard and opens onto a dining room with bay window, living room, office space with built in shelves and large kitchen with gas stove. Be sure to take in the high ceilings, tall windows, stained glass and pocket doors which all add old world charm throughout the main level. Upper level includes 4 large bedrooms with ample closet space and a full bath. Home warranty included.

