4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $210,000

Charming open stairway w/beautiful carved wooden banisters in this large Northside 4 bedrm, 1.5 bathrm home w/huge LR & DR, 2.5 car detached garage & concrete side pad. Currently state licensed Adult Family Home, or can be single family residence. Many updates as part of City of LaCrosse Housing Rehabilitation Program in 2009 including windows, weather insulation, doors, garage doors, electrical &plumbing. Great location near schools, library, shopping & public transportation. Good sized kitchen& full basement used as ''man cave.'' Past owner/photographer had a studio in LR/DR installed a concrete water feature as a backdrop, still there. Laundry hookups on main flr. Backyd deck. Enclosed porches off back & front of house. Offers due 5 pm Sun., March 27. Sellers want May 18 closing