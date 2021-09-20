4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $217,500

Completely remodeled and move in ready. Open concept with new kitchen and center island. All new LVT flooring on main with one bedroom having new carpet. Main level has 2 bedrooms, full bath and laundry. Dining room of kitchen and spacious living room. Upper has 2 bedrooms with a 3rd nonconforming. New half bath. New furnace, A/C, new electrical and new plumbing. New deluxe garage 26 x 36 Heated and insulated. Has 240 welding outlet. Poly flooring. Extra parking for boat/RV. Seller has requested no showings until 9/22/2021. Finishing up some remodeling.