4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $219,900

2006 built 2 story home within walking distance of downtown & across the street from Hamilton Elementary School. This wonderful home offers spacious living room(plenty of natural light); eat-in kitchen(ample counter & cabinet space w/appliances included); mudroom(large closet & window seat); main floor 1/2 bath. The upper level offers large master bedroom(duel closets/sitting area); full bath & 2 additional well proportioned bedrooms. The lower level offers large family room(great for football parties); 4 bedroom(egress); full bath plus laundry/storage room. Additional features: 2.5 car garage, tastefully landscaped yard-gardens, cement board siding, mission style doors/trim throughout the home, plenty of storage, across from elementary school & within walking distance of downtown.