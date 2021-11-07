4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $219,900

Come check out this 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home in a friendly neighborhood, just a couple blocks from school. The home offers a fenced-in backyard, deck off the living room, a kitchen that's open to the dining room and living room, the master bedroom includes a nice sized master bath that comes with a jetted tub and can't forget about the heated 2.5 car attached garage that's extra deep with workbench. Bring your personal touches to make this place your own.