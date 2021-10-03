 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $224,900

4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $224,900

Nicely maintained 4 bedroom ranch style home in popular location. Walk into the sun-filled living room that sits right off kitchen and dining room. 3 bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Basement is semi-finished with an additional bedroom and full bathroom. Both bathrooms have been fully remodeled along with new flooring in kitchen/dining. New back deck and freshly poured concrete. 1.5 detached garage that is extra deep. Large and flat yard. Must see today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News