4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $224,900

Nicely maintained 4 bedroom ranch style home in popular location. Walk into the sun-filled living room that sits right off kitchen and dining room. 3 bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Basement is semi-finished with an additional bedroom and full bathroom. Both bathrooms have been fully remodeled along with new flooring in kitchen/dining. New back deck and freshly poured concrete. 1.5 detached garage that is extra deep. Large and flat yard. Must see today!