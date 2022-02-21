 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $224,900

4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $224,900

Impressively cared for and updated home complete with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, large 3 season porch situated on a generously sized corner lot. This property boasts an incredible 30x30 heated garage and large deck with direct access from the kitchen. Deck is perfect for outdoor dining or just relaxing and enjoying the bluff views. The garage will accommodate larger boats and vehicles with ease. Property is a corner lot.

