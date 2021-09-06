4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $224,900

Contractor owned. Almost everything is new within the last 12 months. Move right in and enjoy the Kitchen with center island and open floor plan. New Luxury vinyl flooring. 2 bedrooms on the main with new full bath and laundry. Dining area and large living room. 2nd floor has 2 more bedroom with a 5th non-conforming bedroom and new half bath. Enjoy the new carpet through out the 2nd level. Stay cool with the new A/C unit and warm with the new furnace. All new plumbing throughout and all new electrical wiring/service. Enjoy grilling on the covered deck. The new garage is a dream garage. It's 26 x 38 with 8 foot door. Heated and equipped with a 240 welding outlet. Poly floor. Extra parking area next to garage off paved alley. Well landscaped yard with room to enjoy a fire pit. Must see.