4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $225,000

Sweet and charming Cape Cod and more spacious than it looks! Full of charm with little details such as the mitered corner joints on the hardwood floors, cornice molding, built-ins flanking the beautiful brick fireplace, arched doorway. 2 bedrooms and bath on both levels. Kitchen is dated but a clean area for an redo. Basement is clean and dry. Back screen in porch (approx 14x10). Paved parking alongside the 1 car garage - garage (12x19) off alley. Priced to sell to get you into this nice neighborhood! Back porch is approx 14x10. Won't last long . (info deemed reliable- buyer to verify)