4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $234,900

Check out this home where old & new charm meets modern living. When you enter this home, there is a spacious living room w/den surrounded by original hardwood & large windows. The arched walkway invites you into the formal dining space. The kitchen is newly updated with cherry cabinets, plenty of countertop space & dining bar with additional space for a breakfast nook. There is a nice sized bedroom & full bathroom all on the main level. Upstairs 3 bedrooms, another full bathroom, & extra space for an additional family room. The basement is great for storage or exercise space w/laundry. Enjoy the private, fenced backyard leading to 2 garages w/alley access. Single garage stall is a heated garage. Great location, short distance from Gundersen, Mayo, Universities, Downtown and YMCA.