4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $234,900

Price Reduced! This 4 bed, 2.5 bath brick home has everything you're looking for! Functional floorplan offers 3 bedrooms upstairs, 1.5 baths, dining room, kitchen w/ tons of cabinet space & living room which provides a wonderful view of Granddad Bluff! Basement features another bedroom, bathroom, living space & all the storage you'll need. Attached 1 car garage w/ attached breezeway provides a great space for entertaining & leads to a private patio. Kitchen updates include new gas cooktop, reverse osmosis system, faucet, sink, & countertop. Insulated brick home makes heating & cooling very economical. Conveniently located in a great neighborhood close to Hixon Forest, you'll love the short commute to schools, churches, shopping & more! Don't miss your chance to call this your forever home!