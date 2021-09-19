4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $235,000

This grand brick home has all the history and charm you are looking for plus all the modern updates you love. Step into the sunny entrance and discover high coved ceilings, and wood floors throughout the living, family and dining rooms. Main floor owners suite including large bathroom with walk in shower and jacuzzi tub. Updated kitchen with granite counters, gas stove and even a butlers pantry! Main floor also offers office space and cozy 3 season sun room. There is room for everyone with 3 bedrooms upstairs, large closets, and second bathroom. Relax on the secluded stone patio or enjoy walking to downtown parks, restaurants and farmers markets. Detached 2 car garage. Home warranty included!