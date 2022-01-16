4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $239,000

Recently renovated single family home features both modern amenities & architectural character. High ceilings & natural light fill the 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths - over 2000 square feet of space. Beautifully finished wood floors throughout. Updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, gas range, & brand-new custom cabinetry. An original grand staircase leads you upstairs to a primary en suite with private sunroom, walk-in closet, & full bath. Two additional upstairs bedrooms, one full bath, & upstairs laundry room. Large deck leads you to a fenced in backyard & an oversized 3-car heated garage. Many energy efficient upgrades, along with a new furnace, central air conditioner, & water heater make this home easy to keep comfortable. Home inspection recently completed.