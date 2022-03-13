 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $239,900

4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $239,900

Beautiful bungalow in fantastic Grandview-Emerson neighborhood! This home features hardwood floors, spacious living/dining room, master suite and a finished basement. Enjoy the fenced in, beautiful backyard this spring on the paved patio, perfect for entertaining. Make this house your home!

