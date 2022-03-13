Beautiful bungalow in fantastic Grandview-Emerson neighborhood! This home features hardwood floors, spacious living/dining room, master suite and a finished basement. Enjoy the fenced in, beautiful backyard this spring on the paved patio, perfect for entertaining. Make this house your home!
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a quick and quiet auction Tuesday, the lone bid of $13.2 million was accepted to purchase the Valley View Mall, which is about half of i…
La Crosse County prosecutors have identified two people as suspects in the fatal Jan. 8 shooting of 36-year-old Ernest Knox.
Police arrested a 37-year-old Trempealeau man after he damaged six vehicles and a traffic light during an alleged hit-and-run spree Saturday i…
Aquinas High School teachers and staff were scheduled to receive what was cited as “Anti-LGBTQ+” education on Friday, with attendance of the p…
La Crosse police are asking for the public’s help to apprehend two suspects in the Jan. 8 homicide of Ernest Knox.
A 34-year-old Onalaska man faces 10 different drug, assault and weapons charges after police were called to Onalaska Middle School for a child…
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team need many things to go the right away on Wednesday to assure itself of…
A 51-year-old Onalaska man faces drug and theft charges after a March 9 traffic stop in Onalaska.
Wardens used undercover work, surveillance and GPS trackers to crack the case, which they say stemmed from the sale of thousands of pounds of fish that can survive for days out of water.
Wisconsin men's basketball star Johnny Davis ruled out after flagrant foul by ejected Nebraska player
Johnny Davis, the Badgers' leading scorer and national player of the year candidate, left in the second half of Sunday's game against the Cornhuskers. Here's what we know so far.