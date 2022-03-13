 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $244,900

4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $244,900

Great location with this 4 bedroom home. Near the hub of activity and close to UWL. Convenient kitchen, formal dining, living room and office area on the main floor. Painted and updated bath, appliances included with a 4 yr old wash machine and 2 yr old dishwasher. Closing and or occupancy for June 10th. Home inspection is completed and on file for buyer's review.

