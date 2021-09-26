4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $247,900

Meticulously maintained 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath w/a substantial 3+ car garage for all of your toys! Open concept main floor greets you w/plenty of natural light & lovely hardwood floors. Separate open dining space perfect for holidays & entertaining. Bright breakfast nook is great for morning coffee overlooking the backyard. Or grab a quick bite at the kitchen bar area in this spacious kitchen, complete w/plenty of oak cabinetry! 2 bedrooms on the main floor, w/master entrance into the full bath. 2 bedrooms upstairs plus half bath. Basement is great for storage, or tall enough to finish to your liking! Enjoy evenings on your patio in your fenced in back yard. Furnace/AC (2017), roof (2014), retaining wall (2018) & windows (2001) so all of the big money items are done for you! See it today!