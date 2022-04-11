 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $249,900

Can't beat this location with gorgeous views of the bluffs right from your backyard close to hiking and biking trails. Rare find this spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch with one level living features a new custom kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar, large main floor laundry and generous beautiful backyard with patio perfect for entertaining or hanging out and enjoying mother nature. Master bedroom features full master bath, cozy living room with great views has a natural fireplace and large windows to enjoy the great views. Finished lower level with an addition bedroom and half bath.

