4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $249,900

THIS CLASSIC 50'S RANCH OFFERS OVER 2000 SF ON THE MAIN, 4-5 BRS AND A SUPER LOCATION NEXT TO BLUFFVIEW PARK W/VIEW OF THE BLUFFS! MUCH LARGER THAN IT LOOKS FROM THE STREET AT THE END OF THE CUL-DE-SAC! FEATURES: WELL PROPORTIONED KITCHEN (ISLAND, PLENTY OF OAK CABINETS, SECRETARIAT, PANTRY, EARTHEN TONE CERAMIC), SPACIOUS LIVING RM, HARD TO FIND MAIN FLOR FAMILY RM (FIREPLACE W/STONE SURROUND, WALKOOUT TO LG PARTIALLY COVERED DECK OVERLOOKING REAR YARD (FULLY FENCED, BLUFF VIEW, MATURE TREES), FORMAL DINING, 3-4 BRS ON MAIN (MASTER OFFERS: SINK+VANITY, WALK-N CLOSET, TRAYED CEILING), 4TH BR OR SUNROOM (BUILT-INS , FRENCH DOORS), 2 BATHS ON MAIN (CERAMIC, WALK-IN SHOWER), LIGHT OAK HARDWOODS, FINISHED LOWER (REC RM W/BUILT-INS, BR W/EGRESS. WONDERFUL PARK SPACE W/PLENTY TO OFFER NEXT DOOR!