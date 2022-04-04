Nice ranch home, good layout, kitchen island, dining area is in the rear of the home. This home was built for backdoor friends. Friendly, inviting, room for memories, mostly finished lower level is perfect for gaterings of all kinds, all ages, or just come visit Coffee's always on. 3 bedrooms up, 1 lower. 2 rec rooms, built ins, works shop, space is divided up giving everyone the opportunity of their own breathing space/hobbies. Detached garage - ready for that basketball hoop, back yard BBQs, lots of Fun to be had. Yes she is dated, but we think you would rather be in control of her ''NEW LOOK''. Waiting for your memories to start. Buyer to verify all info.
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $275,000
