4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $289,000

This home was been completely taken down to the studs and rebuilt in 2017! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Located in a great neighborhood near Weigent Park. Everything is new inside and out including roof, siding, HVAC, floor plan etc. Main floor consists of a living room, great room, full bath and gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, Corinthian countertops, and stainless steel appliances. All 4 bedrooms (including a master suite with double closets, and bath with double sinks and private balcony) 2nd full bath and laundry with stackable washer and dryer, complete the second floor. Spacious 2 car garage plus a 3rd stall and a room over the garage that could be storage or workshop/studio. Good sized yard.