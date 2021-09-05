What a unique property with privacy on 2 acres in the middle of La Crosse! Restored and updated throughout with incredible views! This 4 bedroom home features: New rubber roof over garage. New treated deck and stain. New flooring in 3 bedrooms. Beautiful new Patio door with built in blinds. New Goodman furnace and AC. New kitchen cabinets doors and drawers, all with soft touch. All new interior paint. New garage doors with WIFI. New Capital Water Softener. New Well tank. New LED light fixtures. New toilets in upper baths and new valve body in lower bathroom. Electric is inspected and updated. Wooded private lot with Deer and wild life. Make this your forever home! Seller is a licensed real estate agent. Home warranty included
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $329,000
