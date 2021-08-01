 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $349,000

Your chance to own a stately home in La Crosse's historic Crowley addition. Walking distance to UW-L, Memorial pool, Emerson and Blessed Sacrament elementary schools. Quality-built cape cod with beautiful crown molding, hardwood floors, two fireplaces, four bedrooms, two baths, four season porch, family room, and formal dining room. Bring your ideas for the large unfinished attic area with vaulted ceiling! Full lot with 1 1/2 car garage, deck, fenced yard and in-ground sprinkler system. This will go fast!

