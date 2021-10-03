 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $379,900

4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $379,900

It sparkles! This is a large home with large yard next to a park. Lots of outside amenities. Inside it sparkles. The dramtic living room with the huge fireplace and large sunny windows make the sparkle year round. The maseter suite is a knock out, the kitchen is large and well appointed. There is formal and informal dining and a finished basement. Lots od sparkle.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News