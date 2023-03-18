Great open floor plan and well thought-out design comes with this beautiful new twin home in convenient south La Crosse location. This 3/4 bedroom 3 bath home features one level living with zero entry floor plan with a bonus a finished lower with large family room, additional bedroom w/walk-in closet, plus den/office, a potential 4th bedroom and full bath. Custom kitchen w/large breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, upgraded quartz counters & stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Master bedroom showcases a trayed ceiling, a large walk-in closet, vanity with dual sinks & walk-in shower. This unit features over-sized extra deep garage, sound deadening-insulated glass, good-sized covered rear patio & covered front porch. Must see to appreciate all this home has to offer!!
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $389,900
