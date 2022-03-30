WELL LOCATED, UPDATED & MUCH MORE SPACIOUS THAN IT APPEARS (2900+ SF ON MAIN). THIS SPACIOUS RANCH NESTLED UNDER GRANDAD BLUFF NEXT TO FOREST HILLS GOLF COURSE FEATURES: VAULTED/OPEN KITCHEN/DR (WINONA STONE FIREPLACE, SKYLTS, GRANITE), LR W/TRAYED CEILING, 2 SUPER SIZED SUITES (PRIVATE BATHS: WALK-IN SHOWER, LAUNDRY, VAULTED, DUAL CLOSETS), 3RD BR W/12' CEILING & FUN LOFTED PLAYSPACE, MAIN FLR FAMILY RM (12' CEILING, SKYLTS, 2ND FIREPLACE-MODERN STAINLESS STEEL), OFFICE/BR (FRENCH DRS/BUILT-INS), FINISHED LOWER (2000 FINISHED SF+STORAGE W/EGRESS WINDOWS-REC ROOM W/KITCHENETTE, GAME ROOM+FAMILY RM/SPACIOUS HOME THEATER, 2 DEN/OFFICES (GUEST BR), TIERED FENCED YARD W/LG PATIO FOR ENTERTAINING; YOU'LL ENJOY NEW YEARS FIREWORKS FROM GRANDAD BLUFF! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $394,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
ONALASKA — Word is getting around about one of the area’s newest Mexican restaurants — the one with metal monarch butterflies made in Mexico, …
Look for Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Caribou Coffee and MattressFirm to occupy a three-unit building that’s about to be built next to the pla…
It’s a sure sign that spring has arrived, with a twist this year.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
During a Jan. 24 traffic stop on Interstate 90, police recovered 11.2 pounds of methamphetamine, the most ever seized during a single drug bus…
A Holmen woman was arrested March 20 for suspected operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after a one-vehicle accident damaged the Thirst…
Ryan and Joe Benkendorf bartended at John's Main Event as young men. So now that the brothers are going into the tavern business together, they knew what they wanted. They wanted John's Main Event. Now they've got it.
All six charges have been dropped against a 46-year-old La Crosse man accused of strangling and stalking a woman in La Crosse.
A 21-year-old La Crosse man has been arrested after allegedly firing off random gunshot rounds in La Crosse during the overnight hours of March 26.
Two girls are under arrest in the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert this week, police said Thursday.