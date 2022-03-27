Be charmed & welcomed as you enter this beloved home in the sought after Cass/King ST historic neighborhood. The home features an elegant yet relaxed design w/high ceilings, wood floors throughout & large windows that bathe the rooms in lots of natural light. A new gas fireplace enhances the large living room & the turret provides the perfect spot for your Christmas tree or to cozy up with a good book. There's also a sunroom off the living room that makes for the perfect home office or bonus space. 4 bedrooms are surprisingly large for a 1900 house & master bedroom boasts his & her closets. The dry basement can be a family room/workout space/kids play place or big enough for all three. Private fenced backyard is ready for warm weather entertaining, lounging & outdoor movie night.
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $396,000
