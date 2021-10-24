4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $399,900

Incredible opportunity to own a part of La Crosse's history. This charming Colonial is loaded with character, original woodwork and located just a half a block from Weigent Park. Well maintained with an extensive list of seller upgrades, you will walk into a move-in ready home. Stunning wood molding paneling, hardwood floors, spacious living room, all the things you look for in a Colonial. Formal dining room for entertaining, cozy eat in kitchen for family dinners. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large owner's en-suite with updated bathroom. Basement has additional space for living. Large backyard, great for gardening, pets and entertaining. Close to downtown, easy walk to stores and restaurants.