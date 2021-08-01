4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $399,900

This Dutch Colonial is without a doubt a house like no other! The welcoming foyer opens to both the living room with a cozy fireplace and bright dining room, perfect for large gatherings. White cabinetry, leathered soapstone counters, marble backsplash, and stainless steel appliances make the updated kitchen a dream space. A spacious family room overlooks the back yard and has it own full bathroom. Large double doors open to the screened porch surrounded by singing birds. An open staircase leads upstairs to 4 unique bedrooms, incl. a 25x14 master, and dual entry full bath. The rec rm, laundry/3rd full bath, and storage room are in the lower level. Character and charm with oak and birch floors, interior shutters, and high ceilings. Detached 2 car garage w/extra storage room & fenced yard.