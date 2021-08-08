4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $410,000

Four bedroom, three bath Colonial Revival home located in the Historic District Crowley addition. Within walking distance of Emerson & Blessed Sacrament elementary schools; both Myrick & Hixon parks & Forest Hills Golf course. Professionally landscaped, it features a brick driveway, patio & front walk as well as an in-ground sprinkler system. Gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Custom cabinetry in upstairs bedroom/study. Generous closet & storage space. Upstairs porch is a nice spot for watching fireworks on Granddad Bluff. Appliances included as well as 2nd fridge in basement. Hardwood floors throughout w/ carpet in 2 upstairs bedrooms. 2nd floor laundry. Natural gas heating & central air. Gas fireplace in family room. 2 car garage w/ epoxy floors