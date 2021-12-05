 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $419,900

4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $419,900

Historic foursquare updated! This home has been tastefully updated featuring beautiful hardwood floors, updated chef kitchen with stainless appliances, and large island with granite tops. Beautiful and cozy front porch. Large living spaces with lots of windows, spacious dining room and convenient first floor laundry. All four bedrooms up including full master suite with private balcony, double sinks and walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms are all good sized. Partial finished lower level with plenty of storage. Amazing backyard with vinyl fence and beautiful paver patio. Great convenient location

