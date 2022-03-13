 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $424,900

4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $424,900

OWN A PIECE OF HISTORY! ARCHITECTURALLY INSPIRED PERCY BENTLEY DESIGNED PRAIRIE STYLE 2-STORY; TASTEFULLY UPDATED W/TODAYS' MODERN AMENITIES! YOU'LL APPRECIATE THE: CYPRESS BEAMED CEILING, LOVELY HARDWOODS, CROWN MOULDING, GEOMETRIC LEAD GLASS WINDOWS & INGENIOUS TOWER SET STAIRCASE OFFERING SUPERB NATURAL LIGHT! FEATURES: SPACIOUS LR (ARCHED ROMAN BRICK FIREPLACE, CRAFTSMAN BUILT-IN BOOKCASES), INVITING 3-SEASON PORCH FOR SEASONAL ENTERTAINING, FORMAL DR (DUAL CHINA HUTCH), UPDATED KITCHEN W/INFORMAL DINING ALCOVE (BUFFET/HUTCH, LOVELY BACKSPLASH, GRANITE, SS APPLCS), 4 BRS UP+SLEEPING PORCH (JACK-N-JILL CLOSET, TRANSOM WINDOWS, MAPLE HRWDS), BATH EACH LEVEL (REMODELED, CERAMIC, BACKSPLASH, CUSTOM WALK-IN SHOWER, INFLOOR), REC/THEATER (EGRESS), (2+CAR W/BREEZEWAY (+SHED)! SUPER LOCATION!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News