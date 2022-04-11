4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $450,000

You will find unparalleled craftsmanship & timeless features in this beautiful ranch rambler style home! Incredible natural light and panoramic views on both levels! Gorgeous hardwoods used throughout including oak floors, cherry cabinets & lots of built-ins! Tons of living space & plentiful storage; 2 fireplaces; formal dining; walk-in closets! True quality from top to bottom! Paver tile driveway and huge paver patio ideal for entertaining and enjoying the view of Granddad Bluff! Fabulous city cul-de-sac location bordering Forest Hills Golf Course!