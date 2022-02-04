4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $684,900

This custom 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Waterford Valley features modern amenities & architectural character. The open floor plan boasts abundant light & flows comfortably from the cozy fireplace to the kitchen with grey painted cabinets, a farmhouse sink, ss appliances & widespread island as well as access to a covered deck! The main level master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, master bath with double vanity sinks & tiled shower. Completing the first level is an office w/ a sliding barn door, a half bath, mudroom & laundry. On the second level, you will find 2 bedrooms, a sizable loft area, a quiet reading/study space & spacious full bath. The lower level has an additional bedroom with a large daylight window, walk-in closet, full bath & a generous family room w/ 9' ceilings & wet bar.