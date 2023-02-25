Magnificent Craftsman style home located in the desirable Waterford Valley community offers luxurious & fresh farmhouse features combined with incredible outdoor amenities. Enjoy the sunlit open concept living, dining, & kitchen area with a large island & pantry. Additionally on the main level you will find a spacious entry, an office with a walk-in closet, large laundry, & mudroom. Relax in the beautiful master retreat with its soaking tub, tiled shower, double vanity, & custom walk-in closet. There are three additional bedrooms & a bonus room on the upper floor with a shared split bath. The lower level features a popcorn kitchen, workout room, & family room with a sitting area. Take advantage of the outdoor lifestyle with its pool, playground, hiking trails, tennis & basketball courts.