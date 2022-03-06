Handy man special in great south La Crosse neighborhood. This stately beauty needs some loving care to be brought back to it's glory of yesteryear. Spacious house features 4 good sized bedrooms, 3 porches, leaded glass windows and original hardwood floors. House being sold in as is condition. This home has been in the same family since being built. Bring you DYI ideas.
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $89,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Potentially 500 truckers are expected to drive through Wisconsin along Interstate 94 and 90 on Friday and Saturday as part of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, authorities say.
A 40-year-old La Crosse man faces three felony charges after his Feb. 12 arrest in an underage sex sting.
The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
A 23-year-old West Salem man has been accused of possessing and sharing child pornography.
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Jacy Weisbrod took the pass, quickly set her feet and fired a shot at the rim while closely guarded at the top of the key.
Area diners have some new options for Mexican food, with the openings of Taqueria Monarca in Onalaska and of Su Casa Pub & Grill in Holmen.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old Milwaukee man accused of domestic abuse in La Crosse.
Wisconsin Family Council has announced the first inductees into Wisconsin’s Marriage Hall of Fame.
A group of truckers calling themselves the American Truckers Freedom Convoy pulled through the village of Oakdale in Monroe County on Friday a…
A Madison man who was arrested on Thanksgiving for drunken and high driving was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court.