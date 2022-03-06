 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $89,900

Handy man special in great south La Crosse neighborhood. This stately beauty needs some loving care to be brought back to it's glory of yesteryear. Spacious house features 4 good sized bedrooms, 3 porches, leaded glass windows and original hardwood floors. House being sold in as is condition. This home has been in the same family since being built. Bring you DYI ideas.

