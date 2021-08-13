4 Bedroom Home in Leon - $599,900

PRIVATE RETREAT: 24 ACRES W/ SPECTACULAR LONG RANGE VALLEY VIEWS, PLENTY OF LIVING SPACE (3850 SF) & STORAGE FOR ALL THE TOYS! 2011 CUSTOM BUILT FEATURES: OPEN CONCEPT LIVING W/STUNNING VIEWS, SPACIOUS KITCHEN (ISLAND/BREAKFAST BAR, PLENTY OF CUPBOARDS/COUNTERS), LG LR (CUSTOM FIREPLACE W/BUILT-INS, BAY WINDOW), DINING W/SLIDERS-PATIO FOR GRILLING, IMPRESSIVE FULL WINDOW SUNROOM YOU WON'T WANT TO LEAVE, FAMILY/FLEX RM, 4-5 BRS (EN-SUITE, BAY WINDOW, DUAL CLOSETS), OFFICE/DEN OPEN TO GREAT RM, MUDROOM OFF SITTING PORCH, CONVENIENT MN FLR LAUNDRY, 4 BATHS (DUAL ENTRY, WALK-IN SHOWERS, CERAMIC), IN-FLOOR HEAT+CENTRAL AIR, 9' CEILINGS, SOLAR TUBES, 30x50 DRIVE THROUGH ATTACHED GARAGE W/IN-FLOOR HEAT+DETACHED 28x30 DUAL ENTRY SHED, 25 MIN SCENIC COMMUTE TO LA CROSSE/QUICK ACCESS TO INTERSTATE!