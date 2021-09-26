Fabulous find in a tucked away subdivision right in the heart of Onalaska! This super cute ranch is nestled on over a fenced-in 1/2 acre with storage shed. Great layout and beautiful features - this home has it all! 2 fireplaces (one gas, one wood), large master bedroom suite with a grand walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub and beaming natural light throughout. Living, Kitchen, Dining all within an open concept area with patio doors leading to your perched deck! Lower level has 4th conforming large bedroom, walkout to backyard patio area, a cozy family room with wood fireplace, Bonus rec room that could be finished AND .... an extra room w/ your very own sauna! This room could be made into a beautiful bedroom (it has two windows) or a home office! This one will go fast!
4 Bedroom Home in Medary - $314,900
