Location Location Location! This home feature soaring ceilings, new flooring throughout, 2 way fireplace with a sunroom/family room, and a formal dining room. Upstairs features a king sized master suite, and another kitchen that could be used for a wet bar/ entertainment area. Plus a pole shed for workshop and excellent storage and an under ground dog fence. All situated on 1.4 acres nestled behind a stately tree line for privacy yet close to shopping and restaurants. Seller is replacing carpeting this week on main level and upstairs bedrooms. Carpet sample at home.
4 Bedroom Home in Medary - $369,900
