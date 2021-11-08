4 Bedroom Home in Medary - $489,900

A piece of paradise located in the valley on 2.2 acres. One owner home built in 1998. Large walkout ranch home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached 3 car garage. Open concept kitchen, dining room and great room with cozy fireplace. Kitchen has a convenient island with lots of extra places for seating. Dining room opens up to the covered deck. Off the kitchen/dining room is a huge sun room. Lower level features a relaxing family room, 2 more bedrooms and a full bath. Tons of storage available. Appliances included.