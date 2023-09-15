Check this out! The Hobby Farm you have been waiting for. 4 Bedroom/2 Bath, with sun room, 2 wood stoves with electric and newer propane furnace backup. Two bedrooms on the main floor and main floor laundry. Wow! 27+acres wooded with pasture, logging and hiking trails, and a crystal clear creek. A round barn in very good shape. Where do you find that today! Metal roof and attached two car garage. This property is only a little over two miles from a golf course and fifteen minutes from downtown La Crosse. Located along blacktop township Rd., private setting with short driveway, call today.