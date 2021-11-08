Farm style home on a large 1.7 acre lot with mature trees! A great find on the prairie - this 2 story home has plenty to offer. Master bedroom with master bath, a bright and sunny kitchen with 3 seasons sunporch overlooking the backyard, very large room in upper with walk-in closet, additional bedroom on both main floor and upper ( 2 up and 2 down) ! Large 3 car garage and additional storage shed. Lot could be subdivided per seller .... Many possibilities here that you wont want to miss out on !
4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $186,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
As Union Grove and other communities consider letting ATVs travel in public roads, critics including lawmakers and cops say drunken driving on ATVs should be treated the same as it is for those in automobiles.
Left guard Josh Seltzner played six days after his arrest before missing the team’s next game without explanation.
The Green Bay quarterback spent months seemingly violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, including attending a Halloween party unmasked. His positive test is only one of many potential consequences.
How Aaron Rodgers went from 'immunized' to unvaccinated and out of Packers' game against Kansas City
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received a "homeopathic treatment" in the summer, according to NFL Network. The league did not consider him vaccinated.
Nearly 61 years of restaurant history will come to an end at 2 p.m. Tuesday when the King Street Kitchen at 141 S. Seventh St. in downtown La …
The superintendent of the La Crescent-Hokah School has been arrested on a pair of misdemeanor charges.
A man let go from his job was arrested for verbally threatening and harassing staff at his former place of employment.
After opening their first Super Street Tacos restaurant in Black River Falls, its owners opened their second one in La Crosse sooner than they…
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented a handgun from making its way onboard an airplane at La Crosse Regional Airpor…
A 30-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on multiple drug charges, Tyler J. Beeler was charged Friday in La Cross…