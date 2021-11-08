4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $186,900

Farm style home on a large 1.7 acre lot with mature trees! A great find on the prairie - this 2 story home has plenty to offer. Master bedroom with master bath, a bright and sunny kitchen with 3 seasons sunporch overlooking the backyard, very large room in upper with walk-in closet, additional bedroom on both main floor and upper ( 2 up and 2 down) ! Large 3 car garage and additional storage shed. Lot could be subdivided per seller .... Many possibilities here that you wont want to miss out on !