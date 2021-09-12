4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $229,900

Relax in your spacious 3-season sunroom, just off remodeled, open-concept kitchen, dining, great room. This stylish 4-bdrm home sits on a fenced lot with tuck under garage and flat driveway w/plenty of room for extra parking. Onalaska Township taxes. Lower level includes family room with full light windows, 4th bedroom, laundry w/half bath and access to tuck under 2-car garage. Off your deck, garden plot, handy garden shed w/electricity. Low traffic street, nearby neighborhood park, bike trail, aquatic center and Omni Center. Offers due Sun 9/12 by 6p.m. Seller to respond Mon.9/13 Please wear masks and remove shoes.