Come fall in love with this tastefully updated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2-story home conveniently located in the heart of Onalaska! Property offers functional floorplan with 3 levels of living, bright and open kitchen with tons of counter-top and cabinet space, and back addition with large windows providing tons of natural light along with wood burning fireplace. Updates include new paint and carpet and recently remodeled upstairs bathroom. This home is much bigger than it looks and provides more than enough finished space and tons of storage making this home hard to grow out of! Partially fenced backyard with oversized deck is great for entertaining. Great location only minutes from shopping, schools, parks, restaurants and more! Competitively priced, this one won't last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $250,000
