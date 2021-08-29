 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $269,000

4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $269,000

4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $269,000

Great location for this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch home with a walk-out basement in back. 3 bedrooms on main with 2 baths, laundry, eat-in kitchen/dinette and living room. Lower level family room, 1 full bath, 1 bedroom and a non-conforming room for office or work-out room. Approx 1232 sq ft on main and estimated additional 1100 sq ft on lower walk-out.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News