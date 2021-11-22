4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $279,900

EXTREMELY WELL CARED FOR RAISED RANCH ON BRICE PRAIRIE. FEATURES: BEAUTIFUL OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN (HICKORY CABINETS + CUSTOM BUILT ISLAND) & LIVING RM, OAK HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT, FORMAL DINING RM (ADDED 2014), NICE DECK OFF BACK, FENCED BACK YARD (VINYL), COMPLETELY FINISHED LL FAMILY RM W/ FREE STANDING GAS STOVE, GOOD SIZE MUD RM OFF GARAGE, 4 BEDROOMS (2UP/2DOWN), FULL BATH ON EACH LEVEL, ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE. ENJOY LIVING IN A PEACEFUL NEIGHBORHOOD ON A HALF ACRE LOT. LANDSCAPING IN FRONT OF HOME IS LOADED WITH PERENNIALS. KITCHEN APPLIANCES, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED!